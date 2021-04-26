Rising corona cases: Mansehra admin notifies closure of educational institutions

MANSEHRA: The deputy commissioner has notified the closure of all private and public schools and colleges in the district in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus.

“According to the Health department, the Covid-19 positivity ratio has jumped to over a 7 percent in the district, therefore, in pursuance of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre all public and private schools, colleges and universities are closed until the next order,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the third wave of Covid-19 was more dangerous than the previous ones and the situation was deteriorating because of the non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We have not only closed schools but also taken other measures to avoid the loss of human lives and maintain a healthy environment in the district,” Qasim Ali said.

He said taraweeh prayers would be offered at the open places to stop the spread of the Covid-19. He added that the assistant commissioners would regularly hold meetings with the religious scholars and Ulema to seek their support in a bid to help implement the SOPs.

“We have launched a crackdown against the business community, transporters and educationists and other segments of society who are violating the SOPs,” he added.