Safe shopping

This refers to the letter ‘Shop online’ (April 23) by Irfan Rasheed Baloch. I agree with the writer as I have also been bitten by the ugly side of this risky business called online shopping. The only reason I still rely on online shopping is the Covid-19 pandemic as I don’t want to visit markets where no one follows SOPs. So many online shops have popped up that it gets difficult to decide which one is genuine and which one is fake. Even though I have had my fair share of bad experiences, one good thing is that every item was successfully returned, and the company refunded my money on time.

Online shopping does come with its own challenges. But in today’s time when the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, it is still better to turn to online shopping.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi