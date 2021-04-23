Gang busted

Islamabad : Islamabad police has arrested major culprits of street crimes and house buglers gangs and recovered cash and other valuable items from their procession, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

In the jurisdictions of police stations Noon and Shalimar the police teams have arrested three members of two criminals gangs involved in street crimes, house buglers and recovered snatched cash, gold ornaments and valuable from their possession

SHO Shalimar Inspector Arshad Ali along with others officials arrested wanted members of house bugler gang identified as Raza Minhas and recovered stolen gold ornaments 20 tola.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him. SHO Noon Sub-inspector Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials arrested two members of criminal’s gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Muhammad Mohsin and Zahid s/o Jameel Khan resident of Mala Kand Agency Police also recovered snatched cash 20,000 from their possession.

Meanwhile, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested five car lifters and recovered six vehicles from them worth millions of rupees, a police spokesman said on Thursday.