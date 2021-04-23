close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

Virus-free future

Newspost

 
A majority of people think that the Covid-19 vaccination is useless. This assumption is dangerous. The Covid-19 vaccine is a good way to protect ourselves against the virus. It will help contain the spread of the virus.

It is the responsibility of the government to create awareness among people so that they can get vaccinated in a timely manner. Our collective efforts will help us fight against the virus and eradicate it from our country.

Imran A Sattar

Kech

