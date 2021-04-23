close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

PPP MPA vaccinated

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza got vaccine against corona virus. Talking to the media, he said all Pakistanis should be vaccinated against corona and should not heed any rumours. He urged people to follow COVID-19 SOPs, adding there was no side-effects of vaccination.

Latest News

More From Lahore