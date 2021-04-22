Two schools sealed over SOPs’ violation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District administration has sealed two schools for noncompliance with the SOPs meant for preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemics.
Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Hussain Laghari visited different schools to ensure the preventive measures during the third wave of the pandemic. Sources said that two educational institutions were found violating the instructions of the government. The officials sealed both the schools and all their branches with immediate effect.