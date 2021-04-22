Tackling TLP

Finally, the TLP has called off its protest and an agreement appears to be in place with the government. While PM Imran Khan has made it clear that the government will not lift the ban on the TLP, the entire episode that unfolded during the past couple of weeks deserves serious consideration. The government had initially appeared to have gained some control over the situation that developed after the TLP collected supporters at its headquarters in Lahore and in other cities to demand the ouster of the French ambassador. However, since then matters slipped away. For example, there was confusion on whether the TLP is now effectively banned or not. The government had announced that the party was banned, and reiterated this stance, but initiated a process of dialogue with the group despite that. There is also the question that: if the TLP can be banned now, could it not have been banned earlier? Even more confusion was created at later stages of the situation by the handling of the issue by the government.

Had the government properly planned and taken action against the miscreants, they would not have been able to stage violent demonstrations. In the first place, an issue as delicate as this needed to be handled by developing a consensus. There was a complete failure to do this by leaving opposition parties completely out in the cold. The details of any agreement with the TLP were not discussed with major parties. In such situations, the ruling party has to stand behind whatever line it has taken and offer leadership and direction. It has failed to do so in this case. It has also failed to involve other groups in developing a line of leadership and determining how best to handle the TLP, which in 2017 and on other occasions before that also created huge disruptions to private life and forced governments into submission. The fact is that the state should not be forced and cannot be forced to give its writ away to any group. The fact also is that there should never be a competition to try and prove which party or entity is more religious than the other.

For this reason, Pakistan needs to develop a cohesive, holistic policy, which is agreed upon by all parties and is therefore acceptable to them in times of need. The confusion that was created this time, the series of twists and turns, and the continuing lack of clarity for the next session of parliament, adjourned till tomorrow, does not help solve the problem and in fact only creates greater uncertainty in the country.