close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
April 21, 2021

Man dies on train tracks during police chase

Top Story

P
Pa
April 21, 2021

LONDON: A man has died after running on to a railway line during a police chase in Twickenham.

The Metropolitan Police said officers tried to stop a car on Powder Mill Lane in Twickenham just after midnight on Tuesday.

The vehicle failed to stop, and during the ensuing chase a man got out of the car and ran on to the railway line off Whitton Road in Hounslow.

An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at 12.22am. His family have been told.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating what happened.

The Metropolitan Police’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

Latest News

More From Top Story