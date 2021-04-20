Two held, 11 booked for overcharging

FAISALABAD: Two shopkeepers were arrested and eleven were booked for overcharging. According to City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Ayub Bukhari, a shopkeeper of a grocery store on Satiana Road was arrested for charging high prices for pulses while a stall holder in Faizan Madina Susan Road Ramazan Bazaar was arrested and booked. He said administration of Al-Fatah Super Store was fined Rs 10,000 for selling mutton at a high price.