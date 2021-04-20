Muslims collective voice only way out against blasphemy: Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday though the objective of both the government and outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was to prevent blasphemy, the latter’s approach was counter-productive, as he stressed only Muslim world’s collective voice and threat for trade boycott could stop blasphemy, and protests would damage nothing but Pakistan’s reviving economy.

“Will expulsion of French ambassador and cutting ties with them stop this (blasphemy)? Is there any guarantee that no one will do it again? I know the West, if Pakistan does it (expels the French envoy), some other European country will do it again in the name of freedom of expression,” the Prime Minister said in his televised address to the nation.

Referring to the protest demonstrations by TLP, amidst their negotiations with the government, the Prime Minister said the riots had left four policemen dead and over 800 injured, besides 40 police vans were gutted and private properties damaged.

Prime Minister Khan said though the objective of both the government and the TLP was to get rid of the blasphemy, the latter’s approach was counter-productive. “When we will expel the French ambassador and cut ties (with France), it means we will cut ties with whole of European Union. This means half of our textile exports will come down. This will create unemployment and rupee will be under pressure thus creating inflation and poverty. We will be on the losing end, not France,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Speaking at an event earlier in the day, Prime Minister Khan announced he would lead a strong campaign at the international level along with the heads of Muslim countries to jointly fight against blasphemy.

He said some political and religious parties in the country were “misusing” Islam to play with the sentiments of common man and were inciting violence.

“The protests and violence will do no harm to the West, but inflict a severe damage to your own people,” the Prime Minister said in his address at the ground breaking of Margalla Highway.

Prime Minister Khan said all the people in the country had deep love for the Prophet (PBUH), adding “such devotion must not be misused”. Pakistan, he said, was formed in the name of Islam and stressed no one should cast doubt about any other person as how much deeply he respected the Prophet (PBUH).

He said his campaign against blasphemy would have a strong impact compared to the protests. Khan said he had sent letters to the world leaders for the purpose. “I want this issue to be resolved once and for all so that nobody in the world could ever dare to commit blasphemy against our beloved Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Monday the government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation. Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Khan had always raised voice for the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at every world forum. He said the government had always kept its doors open for negotiations. Two rounds of talks had been held with the members of the banned organisation, while the third was to be held later in the evening to sort out the issue amicably, he added.

In another development, 11 police officers seized by supporters of TLP had been released, officials said on Monday. The officers were grabbed and taken as hostages during the latest violent clashes between police and TLP protesters in Lahore. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said early Monday “11 policemen who were made hostages” had been released after talks with the TLP.

Calls for a nationwide strike in solidarity with the TLP had been supported by mainstream religious groups.

On Monday, shops and markets in Lahore and Karachi were closed and some transport services halted.