Jordan shows keen interest in Pakistani defence products

Islamabad : Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Almadani said that he was greatly impressed to see the high quality of Pakistan’s defence industry products and Jordan considered Pakistan’s defence capability as a source of strength for it.

He said this during his visit to Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) along with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, where he was shown the various products produced by Pakistan’s defence industry. Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, executive member ICCI also accompanied them at the occasion.

Jordanian envoy said that he was very privileged and honoured to visit the DEPO and was proudly impressed by the level that Pakistan’s defence industry has achieved. He said that Pakistan was a big brother country for Jordan and his country considered Pakistan’s defence sector as a strategic industry. He said that Jordan could learn a lot from the expertise and competency of Pakistan in the defence field.

Commodore Naeem Anwar, acting director general, Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) warmly welcomed the ambassador of Jordan and ICCI president and provided them a briefing about Pakistan’s defence products and services.

He said that Pakistan defence manufacturing sector was capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in areas of medium as well as selected areas of high technology. He said that Pakistan has the capability to offer high grade weapon systems, basic & advance trainers and jet fighter aircraft, surface to air and anti-tank missile systems, sophisticated surface and sub-surface naval crafts, air delivered munitions, state of the art secure communication systems, small arms and a wide range of ammunition and explosives.

He said that all these products were backed up by ISO certification, aerospace standards of latest revision and R&D organisations, which were constantly working towards quality assurance and product improvement to guarantee the customers satisfaction.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, thanked Commodore Naeem Anwar, acting director general, DEPO for showing high quality defence products of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has great potential to enhance the exports of defence products and assured that this potential would be fully highlighted before the visiting foreign missions and delegations to ICCI to explore new opportunities for exports promotion.

He said that defence products would also be displayed in future industrial exhibitions organized by ICCI to show their real potential to the local and foreign visitors. He assured that ICCI would also like to work with Jordanian embassy for developing strong business linkages between Pakistan and Jordan so that private sectors of both countries could take the lead in promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.