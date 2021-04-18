Education for all

I am a resident of Jath – a small village in Balochistan near the Kech district. It is unfortunate that there is no concept of girls’ education in this part of the country. The only girls’ school in the area was shut down some seven years ago – in 2014. The authorities concerned have not taken any action to date to reopen the school.

The Balochistan government should look into this issue and reopen the school. Everyone should have access to quality education regardless of gender.

Imran Sattar Nigwari

Balnigwar