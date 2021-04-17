Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including D I Khan 27, Pattan 16, Mirkhani 13, Bannu 10, Drosh 07, Chitral, Kakul 06, Parachinar 05, Balakot, Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 04), Saidu Sharif 03, Peshawar (Airport, City 01), Lasbella 24, Zhob 18, Barkhan 14, Kalat 04, Turbat 02 and Quetta (City 02, Samungli 02).

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mithi where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 21°C.