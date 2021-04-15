close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

PU issues revised LLB admission schedule

Lahore

April 15, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for online submission of admission forms & Fee for the LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III & IV supplementary examination 2020 and LLB (3 years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2020.

According to details, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee of the exams for late college candidates is April 30, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 3 May, 2021 to 7 May, 2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

