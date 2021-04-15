close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
FU declares result BDS

Islamabad

 
Islamabad : The Foundation University has declared the result of Final Professional BDS (Annual) Examination 2020, says a press release.

Out of 51 candidates who appeared in the said examination, 44 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 86.27 %.

Aaima Mughal, roll no. 0769 Reg. No. 10/BDS/FUI/2017 of the Foundation University College of Dentistry, got first position in the examination securing 906 out of 1,200 marks.

The university has directed the unsuccessful candidates to submit the admission forms within 15-days from the date of declaration of result. The result may also be seen on FUI website www.fui.edu.pk

