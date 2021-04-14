Power workers get allowance

LAHORE: The management of Pakistan Electric Power Company has raised Disparity Reduction Allowance for more than 140,000 employees of Electricity Distribution Companies. The allowance has been raised by 25pc of their pay from March 1, 2021 by accepting the demands of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA in a bilateral meeting held with the Federal Minister Energy and Federal Secretary Energy alike with the Wapda employees.

Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary along with Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Haji Ramzan Achakzai (Balochistan), Haji Muhammad Iqbal Khan (KPK) Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan and Rana Abdul Shakoor thanked the Federal Minister Energy Omar Ayub Khan for accepting the demand of the union and assured that the electricity workers will spare no effort to raise the productivity of the PEPCO and provide better services to the electricity consumers.