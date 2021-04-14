tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Padidan and Mohenjo-Daro where mercury reached up to 44°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and minimum was 21.4°C.