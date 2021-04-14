Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana removed from limits of LDA

LAHORE:Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar while acknowledging the demands of provincial ministers, assembly members and public on Tuesday limited the powers of the Lahore Development Authority to Lahore and amended the Lahore Development Authority Act, 1975.

After the amendments, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana are no longer part of the LDA. Speaking on the occasion of issuing the ordinance, the governor said people, ministers and members of the assembly of the three districts were constantly demanding that the districts be removed from the limits of LDA and the PTI government is making decisions according to the aspirations of people and providing relief to people in every sector is the top priority of the government.