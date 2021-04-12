Education dept may take over DMC schools in Karachi

The Sindh government has been considering the option of its education department assuming control of the schools being run by the municipal agencies of Karachi.

Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah disclosed this on Sunday as he met over 40 female teachers associated with the schools being run by the Central District Municipal Corporation in the city.

The minister said on the occasion that different options are under consideration by the government to improve the working of the schools associated with the municipal agencies of the province.

He said that the Sindh government has been looking into the legal implications of the option of the provincial education department assuming control of all the schools being run by the municipal agencies.

He also said that the teachers working for the schools associated with the municipal agencies should discharge their duties with the best of their abilities in order to prepare the students to face their future challenges.

The delegation of the female schoolteachers informed the minister that they have been associated with the schools of the Central DMC for over a decade, but their services are yet to be regularised.

The schoolteachers said that they have been continuing to perform their duties even though they have not been paid their salaries for the past three months. The minister assured the delegation that their salary issue will be resolved as soon as possible.