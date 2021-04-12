The rate of inflation in Pakistan is increasing at a rapid pace. It now stands at over 10 percent. The PTI-led government has failed to draft a monetary policy that can keep the inflation rate under control. Before coming into power, during its election campaigns, the party used to claim that it will improve the lives of people and take them out of the quagmire of poverty. In reality, the number of families who have been pushed below the poverty line has been increased under the PTI’s government.

It is expected that in the coming years, the party will bring down the rate of inflation. But it will take several years to get to the inflation rate of 2018 – which was over three percent. People are still hoping that PM Imran Khan will do something about rising inflation. The incumbent government should realise that the time for raising slogans is now over. Now, it should deliver on the promises it made to get people to vote for it.

Abubakar Awan

Islamabad