NLC progress on terminal facilities

Rawalpindi : National Logistics Cell (NLC) has made significant headway in construction of Border Crossing Facility Project at the most important entry/exit point at Torkham, says a press release.

As Torkham is located in narrow gorge, NLC has to undertake the phenomenal cutting works of mountains without hindering the flow of trade and pedestrian traffic to and from Afghanistan. Thus far, an overall progress of 32% on the project has been achieved while cutting work of mountains has almost totally been completed.

The Border Terminal facilities upgradation at the gateway town of Torkham is one of the most important national development projects with far reaching implications on regional trade with Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond. It shall bring about paradigm shift in ease of doing business, give huge upward fillip to cross border trade and help in fully exploiting Pakistan’s true potential as hub of transit trade for entire region.