Clean stream

This is to draw the attention of the CDA and the Supreme Court. My house is in Sector F-6/1, Islamabad, and it is right next to a water stream. When we were young, my siblings and I used to play in this clean water. This was back in the 1970s. Unfortunately, the condition of this water stream is so bad and unhygienic that standing close to it is hard, let alone being able to play in it. Over the years, due to poor sewerage systems and unhygienic practices of residents, this water stream has turned into a river of sewerage. People from around the area just dump their trash into the water stream. At times, they lit their trash on fire. This practice has destroyed the local flora and fauna. It is also dangerous for us as we have had multiple episodes where our entire hedge was burnt down and the fire was very close to the house. This is a big health hazard and I am constantly worried for my elderly parents – who are above 70.

I live and work in Australia and come to Pakistan to visit my family. I do think that there is some level of responsibility that the CDA must take in keeping such beautiful places clean. The water stream should remain a site of tourism and attraction – instead of a dumping ground.

Shambleen Qamar

Islamabad