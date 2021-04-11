Pakistan needs to do a lot more to put an end to child labour. Children who should have been at school are doing odd jobs to provide financial support to their family. Poverty is one of the biggest factors which compel children to work from a young age. Many parents also ask their children to work so that they can earn some money and help them cover monthly expenses.

The government must take proper steps to save our children.

Hafiz Bilal Waseem Satti

Islamabad