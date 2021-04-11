RCB food branch checks 2,949 outlets

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) food branch checked 2,949 food outlets and issued 2210 notices for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last nine months of the current financial year and imposed fines amounting around Rs2.38 million.

An official of RCB food branch said they collected 938 food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators, he told APP.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.