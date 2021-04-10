Nine uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved nine development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs115.189 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 33rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of current fiscal year 2020-21 under the chairmanship of Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday.

The approved development schemes include Upgradation of THQ Hospital, Jaranwala District Faisalabad (60 to 100-Bed) (50:50 cost sharing) at the cost of Rs292.818 million, Establishment of 200-Bed Mother & Child Hospital at Ghalla Godam Multan at the cost of Rs 4.512 billion, Widening/Improvement/Construction of road from Piplan to Kallur Kot Road Tehsil Piplan, including Southern Bypass in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs705.668m, Improvement of Drainage Network in Selected Area of Punjab at the cost of Rs18.385b while Rehabilitation/Widening & Improvement of Road from Minchinabad to Bunga Hayat via Head Sulemanki, District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs4.265b, Umbrella PC-I for Roads Rehabilitation Programme in Punjab at the cost of Rs53.500 billion, Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan at the cost of Rs6.659 billion, Strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Lahore at the cost of Rs3.428b and Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Canal System in Punjab at the cost of Rs23.440 billion. These schemes have been sent to CDWP for its final approval. All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Depts attended.