Two children drown in River Indus

SUKKUR: Two children drowned in the Indus River near Khairpur district on Tuesday. Reports said two children of Katcha areas village Gul Hassan near Pir-Jo-Goth in Khairpur, drowned while taking bath in the river. They were identified as Zamir, s/o Shahameer, and Irshad, s/o Dilshah Manghnejo. The rescue team recovered their bodies from the river.