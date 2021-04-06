close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
Food prices

The authorities concerned seem to have failed to keep the prices of essential commodities under control. It is expected that the situation will go from bad to worse during the month of Ramazan. Who should be blamed for this failure?

Instead of giving reasons for the uncontrolled and ever-increasing rise in the prices of essential commodities, the prime minister should take adequate steps to tackle this situation in an efficient manner.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

