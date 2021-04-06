The launch of a bus rapid transit (BRT) system in Peshawar is, undoubtedly, a blessing for the city’s residents. However, because of this project, the once wide roads of the city have now become too narrow due to which commuters are facing the problem of traffic congestions on a daily basis. Every other day, ambulances get stuck in these traffic jams. The problem turns even worse when there is a critically ill patient inside the ambulance.

On the other hand, BRT buses travel smoothly on their designated tracks. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government must allow ambulances to use these tracks as even the slightest delay can be fatal for patient. This easy-to-implement step can save many lives.

Mian Haseeb

Peshawar