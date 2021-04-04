Comrade Ghulam Rasool dies at 73

SUKKUR: A long struggle for the revolt through National Students’ Federation (Sindh) and Sindh Hari Committee has ended up with the death of Comrade Ghulam Rasool Sahito.

Comrade Ghulam Rasool Sahito has died at the age of 73 in Hyderabad. He was diagnosed with liver and kidney diseases. Rasool was the chief editor and publisher of a daily Sindhi newspaper, the ‘Sindh’. He always voiced for the peasants and poor farmers throughout his career. During the PPP’s previous regime, he had launched a long march from Hyderabad to Islamabad to raise voice for the rights of the peasants and poor farmers, and had observed 112 days token hunger strike in front of the Parliament in Islamabad.