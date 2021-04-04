31 SSU commandos pass counterterrorism course at NSOTC

Thirty-one Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos passed an eight weeks’ counterterrorism course at the Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC).

The spokesman for the SSU said on Saturday a passing-out parade ceremony was held at the NSOTC, Karachi, where 31 commandos of the SSU completed the course from the Special Services Group (Navy).

It was overall the 8th batch of SSU commandos who passed out from the centre. Earlier, 179 SSU commandos had received tactical training from the NSOTC. Training modules included an unarmed combat for self-defence, a close quarter combat, repelling, basic explosive and use of modern small weapons.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest of the passing out ceremony who while addressing the ceremony said that the tactical training provided to Sindh Police SSU Commandos will play an effective role in war against terrorism.

The DIG Security appreciated the contribution and support from Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam and other training officers for providing this modern tactical training to the SSU commandos, and hoped for the continuation of such trainings in future.

Commandant Aslam, addressing the officers, said that upon completion of this course successfully, the commandos had become capable of countering terrorism and were now able to deal with any hostile situation created by terrorists.

Later, DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed presented an honorary shield to Commandant Aslam, and the NSOTC commandant also handed over souvenirs to DIG Security and Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique.