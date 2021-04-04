HBL launches PFM tool

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has joined forces with Hysab Kytab to launch the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered for the first time by any bank in Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

Hysab Kytab’s PFM (budgeting) tool is integrated into HBL mobile and will enable all app users to take control of their financial wellbeing.

Veqar Ul Islam, founder of Hysab Kytab, and director of Jaffer Group of Companies, said: “Going live with HBL is a major milestone. Hysab Kytab is a PFM born in Pakistan, and I thank HBL for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platform. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solutions for the local requirements.”

Abrar Mir, chief digital innovation and financial inclusion officer at HBL, said: ‘This partnership with Hysab Kytab is a pivotal step in providing our mobile banking users with a holistic view of their finances, and will empower them to make sound financial decisions.”

“HBL continues to deliver innovative banking solutions, and this PFM will act as a key differentiator in the internet and mobile banking services.”

In the first phase of the launch, HBL mobile app users will be able to record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, and view all accounts in one place, among other features.