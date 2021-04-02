Shahbaz cases hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others until April 15.

Shahbaz and others were produced before the court amid strict security arrangements. The duty judge heard the case as the judge, who was hearing the trial, had been transferred. Meanwhile, an Accountability Court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhary adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing scam against Shahbaz and others by April 21. It is pertinent to mention here that said judge has also been transferred. During the course of hearing Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing the judge, said that he has heard about his transfer. To which the judge replied that its part of life.