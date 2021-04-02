Grand Democratic Alliance wants PTI to support its candidate in NA-249 by-poll

The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), a major party of the Grand Democratic Alliance that is a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the federal government, has asked the PTI to withdraw its candidate in favour of the GDA candidate in the upcoming by-poll in NA-249.

PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim, who is also the GDA’s candidate for NA-249 by-poll, on Thursday said that it was because of 14 votes of the GDA, the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) were able to win four seats from Sindh in the recent Senate elections.

The PTI, GDA and MQM-P are partners in the coalition government in the Centre and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

“The GDA has always supported the PTI and now, the PTI should withdraw its candidate in favour of the GDA in the NA-249 by-poll,” said Rahim as he addressed a press conference with leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) after he met them to seek the religious party’s support in the by-election.

Rahim-led GDA delegation met MWM leaders, including Ali Hussain, Mubashir Hasan and Maulana Sadiq Jaffery, at the party’s Sindh office to discuss the upcoming by-poll. Talking to the media after the meeting, MWM leaders said the religious party would decide on the GDA’s request for support in the by-poll in the party’s council meeting.