Pakistan has performed very well in corona 2nd, 3rd wave

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed ventilators for 18 divisions at a ceremony held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Thursday.

Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officials of Punjab Emergency Service, rescue and safety officers of 18 divisions and the representatives of different welfare organisations were also present on the occasion. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also started a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Rescue 1122 Headquarters.

She said, “I am extremely grateful to the philanthropists for gifting ventilators and it is an honour for all of us. Rescue 1122 has rendered great services during the coronavirus pandemic. I greatly appreciate the services of Rescue DG 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and his team. They are serving the humanity across Punjab.” The ventilators of Rescue 1122 will be helpful in transporting patients to hospitals. The minister urged the people to observe safety precautions against corona. Pakistan has performed very well in the second and third wave of the Pandemic, she said, adding, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to scale up the services of Rescue 1122.

“I urge Rescue 1122 workers to continue to perform with the same zeal. Insha Allah Pakistan will overcome corona pandemic very soon,” said the minister. Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for her motivation. He said that the staff had saved many lives by putting their lives at risk of the pandemic.