Rain lashes twin cities

Islamabad: Rain fell intermittently in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Sunday turning the weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad's Zero Point area received 21 millimetres of rain, Saidpur 14, Bokra eight, New Airport three and Golra two, and Rawalpindi's Chaklala and Shamsabad areas 10 millimetres.

The rainy spell will continue until Wednesday. Traffic moved at a snail's pace on major roads, especially in Rawalpindi, with the traffic cops struggling to regulate the movement of vehicles.

The rainfall prompted high sales of ‘samosas’ and ‘pakoras’. At popular shops, including the F-10 Markaz Jamil Sweets, the Blue Area Chinese Samosa Shop and the Farooqia Market Bengali ‘Samosas’, buyers had to wait for quite some time for their order to be delivered. Some even issued tokens in light of the influx of customers.