Blame game

Televised parliamentary sessions have now become a new source of entertainment for people. Fights between different party leaders, which later turn into the talk of the town, are a guilty pleasure for viewers. A few weeks ago, the PTI MPAs brought a brandnew drama for us. It all started when at least two PTI MPAs in the Sindh Assembly refused to vote for their party’s candidate in the recently held Senate election. When these lawmakers attended the assembly session, they got into a verbal fight with fellow party members whichturned physical. The situation took a severe turn when a disgruntled MPA was taken away forcefully. This strange action started a new sequence of blame games. History tells us that such clashes have been going on for many years. A party’s honour has become more precious for our lawmakers than the interest of people.

Politicians who have been elected by people so that they can raise their voice on the floor of parliament consider their leadership’s dignity more valuable than the welfare of people. The floor of parliament has been turned into a circus and lost its charm of being a policymaking institute. The authorities need to take immediate actions against all these activities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur Mirs