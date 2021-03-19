‘Provision of utilities at SEZ at Rashakai underway’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar was informed on Thursday that provision of utilities such as electricity and gas for Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai were underway and, so far, 2,000 investors had filed applications for establishing their industrial units in the 3,000 acre area.

It has also been highlighted that the Chinese firm responsible for developing the Rashakai SEZ has failed in achieving certain timelines, so they will have to expedite the work to accomplish the task within the desired deadline.

The federal minister for planning has sought details with the exact name of Chinese investors and area of specific interest for ensuring joint ventures in the SEZ at Rashakai. Pakistan and China are exploring possibilities for convening a much-awaited Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) under the CPEC framework by the end of the ongoing month. However, both sides could not finalise the agenda of the meeting but efforts are underway to convene the upcoming JCC around March 26 to 30, 2021. In the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, both the countries could not convene the JCC meeting but now efforts are being made in this regard in order to finalize important projects. With regard to the SEZ at Rashakai, the minister was told that 10 megawatt electricity was available and transmission line was under construction. The availability of gas will also be ensured. The Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, directed the authorities concerned to streamline provision of gas and electricity so that the SEZ at Rashakai could become operational.