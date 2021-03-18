Frustrating trend

It is frustrating to see that there is a large number of people who are so self-centred. This refers to the new illegal trend of installing GSM boosters to strengthen wireless coverage. These boosters, while enhancing the speed of the internet, rob others, who live nearby, of their mobile signals. Even though the existing laws say that anyone who installs, imports, sells, or buys these boosters will face strict legal action which may include imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of ten million rupees or both, these laws don’t seem to deter them.

I am a therapist by profession and use my cellular data for all my online consultations. Now, due to the installation of the booster in my neighbourhood, connecting to WhatsApp and Zoom calls has become impossible. The government is requested to run a rigorous campaign to catch these people and punish them.

Gulshan Naz

Islamabad