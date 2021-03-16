Strict measures

On one hand we keep hearing about the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and the arrival of the deadly strain of the virus while on the other hand, there are musical and food festivals in Islamabad and cultural festivals in Lahore. It is unbelievable that the authorities allowed organisers to hold these events.

The local authorities have ordered people to strictly follow precautionary measures. In some parts of the country, education institutions have been closed for two weeks. In Punjab, the authorities have asked all businesses to keep their shops open till 6pm. These are commendable measures, but why on earth did the authorities allow these cultural events? Such contradictory policies discredit the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus. The authorities concerned must reconsider their policies.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad