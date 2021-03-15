Doctor, paramedics allegedly rape woman in operation theater

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police have registered an FIR against a doctor and his staff, accusing them of an alleged rape during an operation. Reports said Nisar Mugheri has filed a complaint to the police against the doctor and paramedical staff of Larkana General Hospital for allegedly raping his wife in the operation theater. Mugheri said Dr Shoaib Chandio, along with paramedics, Fayyaz Laghari, Aqeel Bhutto, and Ali Nawaz Narejo, had allegedly raped his wife in the hospital’s operation theatre. The police have registered an FIR and sent the victim to a local hospital for medical examination and DNA test.Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused Fayyaz Leghari, Aqeel Bhutto and Ali Nawaz Narejo but failed to arrest the accused doctor.