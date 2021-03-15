Inter-provincial dialogue: Reforms sought to bridge civil society-govt gap

PESHAWAR: The participants of an inter-provincial dialogue have stressed the need for bridging the gap between civil society and government for bringing democratic and human rights reforms in the country.

They said that human rights formed the foundation for democracy and a strong democracy guaranteed the protection and safety of human rights in society.

The speakers said the main challenge in this regard is weak engagement. The political support is vital to stop the violation of human rights.

The dialogue titled ‘Inter-Provincial Exchange: Democratic and Human Rights Reforms in Pakistan’ was organised by Democracy Reporting International (DRI).

It was attended by lawmakers, rights activists and development experts from all the four provinces of the country besides foreign diplomats. Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, who was the chief guest at the first session of the event, said his country was extending support to Pakistan for protection of human rights in a number of areas.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection of rights of all its citizens irrespective of religion, caste and ethnicity. The ambassador said a social change was being witnessed, adding women empowerment would lead to economic stability as well.

“Any change in a society comes from within. International support is also important for it but the job should be accomplished by the people themselves,” the envoy added.

The diplomat said that different segments of the society should build coalitions among themselves for protection of their rights.

Javed Ahmed Malik, Country Representative of DRI; and Rukhshanda Naz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace also addressed the first session of the dialogue, moderated by Shaheera Syed.

They said that civil society always played a pivotal role in restoring democracy in the country.

The speakers added that concerted efforts were needed to reduce the gap between government and civil society.

The second session, moderated by Nadia Tariq Ali, was addressed by Niaz Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Chairperson Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Human Rights Chairperson Barrister Pir Mujeeb Ul Haq, Balochistan Assembly Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Human Rights Chairperson Ahmed Nawaz and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan General Secretary Haris Khalique.

They recalled their respective government’s steps for protection and promotion of human rights. However, they regretted that standing committees were not playing their due role in that regard.