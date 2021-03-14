LED raw material quota needed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday demanded the Input Output Co-Efficient Organization (IOCO) to set a well-consulted criterion of the companies for quota allocation of the raw material for LED lightening industry.

IOCO Director General Ahmad Rauf said the stakeholders were of the view that criteria should be set, and documentation reduced so the process could be made easy. “Now raw material for LED lighting industry manufacturing is being allocated on annual basis. IOCO would soon open another office in Islamabad to facilitate the business community.”

IOCO could not fix the criteria for some particular companies. For this purpose, the desired companies would have to contact Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority and Engineering Development Board to get a certain criteria, he added.