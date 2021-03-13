Abducted sisters recovered in Jhang

JHANG: Police Friday claimed to have recovered two sisters who were allegedly kidnapped by a cop the other day.

According to district police spokesman Ali Abbas, both the sisters had been recovered and were handed over to their parents.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab took a notice of the abduction of the sisters and sought a report from the Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Cop Nadeem Tahir and his accomplices had abducted the sisters over a marriage issue.

report on legal status of housing societies: District Collector/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faiz Ahmed Friday sought a report on the legal status of private housing societies in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Council.

A plea was forwarded to the DC, stating that in the revenue circle of Gumnana/Satellite Town, some NOCs were issued by the Tehsil Council allegedly without acquiring complete service areas mentioned in the layout plans for the establishment of the private housing society on the agricultural land/green zones.

The plea said in the same revenue circle state land was available which could easily be encroached on the pretext of fake ownership papers/service area land.

The plea maintained that influential people had allegedly managed to halt computerisation of land record of those revenue circle where state land was available.