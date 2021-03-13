Exhausting task

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to the closure of education institutions. This situation has helped tuition centres grow their businesses and make the most of these learning losses that are compelling parents to look at other ways to let their children continue their education. However, sending children to tuition centres means another heavy expense. Also, the poor quality of education offered by these academies that have popped up in every corner of the country is quite concerning.

Parents and students have lost a lot. They cannot even plan their weeks given how rapidly and frequently things have changed on the educational front. The struggle to get children educated was always an uphill task. Now it looks to be particularly exhausting.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi