2,500kg of USC ghee seized from private store

MANSEHRA: A joint team of district administration and the Food Department on Thursday seized 2,500 kg of the Utility Stores Corporation’s ghee, which was being sold at a private general store.

The team, which was led by the Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Hasrat raided a general store situated at the Pakhwal Chowk on the Karakoram Highway and arrested its owner under various sections of law.

The team sealed the general store and shifted the seized commodity to the district food controller offices.

“We have initiated an inquiry as to how this huge quantity of the ghee meant for the Utility Stores was being sold at this general store and who was behind this,” said Mohammad Hasrat. Shaukat Sultan said the confiscated ghee had been supplied by the federal government for sale at the Utility Stores on the subsidised price.