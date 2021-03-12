PTI expels two Sindh MPAs

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expelled its two members of Sindh Assembly (MPAs) for casting votes against the party candidates in Senate elections.

The PTI revoked the basic membership of Aslam Abro from PS-1 Jacobabad and Shaharyar Khan from PS-18 Ghotki for deviating from the party strategy.

The PTI standing committee on discipline and Ehtesab (accountability), western Sindh and Karachi, took the consensus decision and recommended to the party leadership to move the Election Commission of Pakistan against these two MPAs. Both the MPAs have been given an opportunity for their defence and they can file appeal against the decision within seven days with the central secretariat.