The third wave of Covid-19 is knocking on our doors as the number of cases has increased due to the careless attitude of people. According to news reports, a number of people ignored SOPs and didn’t take precautionary measures. It has become quite tough to fight against the deadly virus.

Our non-serious attitude has led to the arrival of the third wave in the country. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all people are following SOPs.

Rahim Baloch

Kech

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Irresponsible’ (March 9) by Hussain Siddiqui. The writer has aptly expressed the fact that it was insensitive and premature to organise the recently held three-day Islamabad Tourism Festival given the fact that people were found flouting SOPs.

Similarly, the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival held in Lahore displayed the same trend. A majority of people weren’t wearing facemasks or observing SOPs. It seems that a large number of people don’t think that the virus even exists.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore