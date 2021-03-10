IWD at NUML

Islamabad: The department of International Relations of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad organized a seminar to commemorate the international Women’s Day, illustrating the pivotal role of women and their continued struggle for nation building in Pakistan.

In this connection, several distinguished speakers spoke on the august occasion. Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro Rector Academics NUML said, “Women’s movement is divided across the ideological spectrum. But the good thing is that all women come together on international women’s day.” He also said biases against the women are more deep rooted in language and culture. The gate keepers of honor and culture exploit women’s bodies for their narrow ideological politics.