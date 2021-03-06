close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
Kite twine claims lecturer’s life

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2021

LAHORE: Kite twine claimed the life of a young lecturer in the limits of Ichhra police station on Friday. The victim has been identified as Aftab Ahmed, a lecturer posted at Dayal Singh College Lahore.

Aftab got PhD degree in Chemistry from USA. He was on his way to Dayal Singh College on his bike when a stray kite string slit open his throat near Ichhra flyover, resulting into his instant death. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The lecturer was a resident of Kasur’s suburban village Kanganpur.

