Aurat March schedule announced

LAHORE:The women activists under the banner of ‘Aurat March Lahore’ issued a charter of demands and schedule of Aurat March in a press conference here on Thursday. The march will start at 2:00pm from Lahore Press Club to Egerton Road on March 8. The Aurat March has also decided to issue passes for media personnel.

This year the theme of Aurat March will be women’s health and the issues faced by women and gender minorities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Elaborating the demands, the women activists said there are 15 demands in all. They demanded that the health budget be increased to 5 percent of the GDP. Aurat March Lahore seeks to shed light on systemic neglect that women have faced within healthcare.